Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

