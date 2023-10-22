Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 355,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

