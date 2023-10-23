10,011 Shares in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 290,686 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Denali Capital Acquisition Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.