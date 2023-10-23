10,065 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPDB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPDB stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

