10,086 Shares in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,036,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,474,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 43.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TETE opened at $11.40 on Monday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

