10,296 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 60.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 970,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 364,865 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 206,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $10.33 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

