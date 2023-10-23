10,319 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 244,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 639,622 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $14,486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Slam by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Slam by 237.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,154,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 812,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLAM opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

