12,625 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

