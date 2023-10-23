18,448 Shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). Research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

