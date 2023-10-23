26,016 Shares in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.38% of SB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SB Financial Group

(Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.