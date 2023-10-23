27,762 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $43,000. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 10.2% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NMR opened at $3.86 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

