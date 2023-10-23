29,814 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $18,261,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $423,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.