5,415 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $65.91 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.