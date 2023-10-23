57,662 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sharecare by 148.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sharecare by 47.9% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 1,506,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Trading Up 2.5 %

Sharecare stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

