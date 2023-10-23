9,381 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

