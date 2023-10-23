AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIXFree Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdvanSix

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $164,481. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.