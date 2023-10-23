AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $164,481. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

