Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,880,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,761,000 after buying an additional 1,626,753 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.