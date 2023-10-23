All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,143,023. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

