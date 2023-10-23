Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

