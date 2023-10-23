Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 10th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

