Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

