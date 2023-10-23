Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.