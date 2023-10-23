Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,143,023. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

