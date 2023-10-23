Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 4,668 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

