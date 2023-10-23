B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $489.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.40 and a 200 day moving average of $505.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $388.12 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

