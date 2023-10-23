B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $287,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.