B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

