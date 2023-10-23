B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,747 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

BFH opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.