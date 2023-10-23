B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.43 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

