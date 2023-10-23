B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

CCEP stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

