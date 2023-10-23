B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital
Western Digital Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.