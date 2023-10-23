Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 76 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.