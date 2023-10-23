Barrett & Company Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

