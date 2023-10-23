Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $0.51-$0.59 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

