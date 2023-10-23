Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

