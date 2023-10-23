Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

