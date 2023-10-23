Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

