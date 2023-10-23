Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

CPB opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

