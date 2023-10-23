Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 80 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 87,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 177,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.