Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,003 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.