Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $51.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

