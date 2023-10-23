Core Alternative Capital Sells 34,545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

