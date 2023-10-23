Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,056 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.