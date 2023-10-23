EA Series Trust Invests $293,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

