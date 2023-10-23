EA Series Trust Makes New $290,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.85 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

