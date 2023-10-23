EA Series Trust Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of EA Series Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average is $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $118.87 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.