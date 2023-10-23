EA Series Trust Takes $325,000 Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.14% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,001,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,104,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 24,867.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

