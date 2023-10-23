Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,475 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,143,023. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

