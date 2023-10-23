Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

