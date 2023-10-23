EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.35 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.